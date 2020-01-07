This woman had introduced a concept of happiness jar and it is going viral on social media as it helps an individual to remember the happy moments of life during the past year in order to remain positive for the future.



Stacey Fell, a British woman based in Dubai, is the one who shared this concept with an image- showcasing a mason jar full of folded pieces of paper on her Instagram account- depicting how she has implemented it during the five consecutive years of her life.

“I have done my ‘happiness jar’ and I encourage everyone to do it-it’s such a heart-warming and positive look back at the previous year,” reads her Instagram post.

Further divulging how it works, she said that she fills a jar with scraps of paper throughout the year with ANYTHING that made her happy at that moment, big or small it could be a compliment, an amazing meal, an achievement, a beautiful sunset, a holiday, something that happened to a friend that was amazing, literally ANYTHING-it’s YOUR happiness.

She further said that On New Years Day I always tip out the jar and re-read all the memories and then start again all over again. It’s my New Year tradition.

She asked all her followers and others to adopt the procedure aimed at feeling good for the next year.

The Insta post received a welcoming response with some saying that they would practice it from today while the others said that they had been doing it from at least three years following her footsteps.

