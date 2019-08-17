Women take to the streets against abrogation of article 370 in IoK, thousands protest

SRINAGAR: Thousands take to the streets protesting the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India after the abrogation of articles 370 and clause 35-A of the Indian constitution, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The article allowed the state to have its own constitution, a separate flag and independence over all matters except foreign affairs, defence and communications.

Women lead the procession chanting and sloganeering against the tyrannical and hegemonic designs of the current Indian government and the usurpation of their due rights.

In Occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders had appealed to the civil society of Kashmir Valley, Jammu and Kargil including lawyers, journalists, traders, transporters to come out on streets and raise their voice for their inalienable right to self-determination.

In a joint statement issued in Srinagar, they urged the people to protest against the Indian nefarious design to change the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hurriyat forums reiterated that Kashmiris will not allow Hindu fundamentalists to enter their motherland.

Hurriyat forum appealed to the people to defy curfew and restrictions.

They maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is the land of Kashmiris who will decide their future themselves.

They further added that the Kashmiris have the capacity to save their mothers, sisters and daughters from the onslaught of Hindu zealots.

They also urged the international community to intervene without any further delay and come to the rescue of Kashmiris.

