Women, children exempted from ban on pillion riding in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday exempted women, children and elderly people of a same family from ban on pillion riding, ARY News.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh home department, persons of family living in same household are all exposed similarly to virus living together and there is no extra risk of sitting together of family members of same household.

“As per honorable High Court directions, it is clarified that these restrictions and exemptions are based on rationale for COVID-19 spread prevention as per inputs / advice of medical experts.”

However, there shall be no exception to this order for law enforcement agencies (LEAs), Journalists/media persons, co-workers, and office staff.

“In case of media persons, law enforcing agencies personnel, co-workers/ officials they live in different household and their sitting together can cause virus spread from one person to the other and then through him to his whole family, thus increasing the spread,” read the notification.

Earlier on April 18, Karachi police chief Additional IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon had announced that no one was exempted from ban on pillion riding.

According to sources, the AIG had directed the police officers to ensure complete ban on pillion riding in the metropolis amid coronavirus pandemic. He had directed to take legal action against those violating pillion riding ban.

