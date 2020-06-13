Women commit suicide over separate incidents of domestic dispute in Pakistan

KARACHI: In an unfortunate turn of events, two women have committed suicide over separate incidents of domestic disputes across the country on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported.

In first incident, a women committed suicide along with her two daughters after having a verbal brawl with her husband.

The lady set her and two daughters on fire in Sanghar district of the Sindh province, said the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Noor Muhammad.

He said that the victims were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities as police further probe into the motive of the suicide.

During a separate incident in Sheikhupura city of the Punjab province, a woman killed second wife of her husband and then committed suicide.

According to police, the husband of the woman had married another woman secretly and as soon as the first wife came to know about it, she opened fire to kill her on the spot.

The accused lady later also shot herself in the head to commit suicide. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of killings over domestic disputes have occurred time and again in the country.

In one such incident, a man killed his paternal uncle and a cousin over a domestic dispute in Jaranwala, a city of Faisalabad district in the Punjab province.

According to police, the incident occurred within the remits of Saddar police station when the accused opened fire on his family members, killing his paternal uncle and a cousin and injuring another cousin.

The police claimed that the incident occurred over a domestic dispute. The accused was able to flee from the scene as police initiated a search for him.

