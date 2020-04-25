Women contract coronavirus after giving bath to virus’ victim  

MATIARI: A daughter and her aide, who gave bath to the former’s mother after she died from coronavirus, contracted the infection, ARY NEWS reported quoting deputy commissioner Matiari.

According to the details, the district official said that both the ladies contracted the virus soon after the 66-year-old lady was buried, after she died at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Hospital Karachi.

The hospital administration handed over the body to the family without due process and was brought to Matiari for burial process.

The daughter of the victim and another lady, who gives bath to bodies, washed the body- an obligatory ritual before burial process.

Soon after the burial process, the two of them were tested for the virus after developing symptoms. “They later tested positive and the authorities have sealed-off both the localities where these women lived,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah today confirmed that 287 new coronavirus cases have been detected in the province over the past 24 hours.

While giving details about the new infections, the Sindh chief minister in a video statement said that out of 287 cases, 199 cases have been reported from Karachi while 96 emerged from other Sindh districts.

He said the number of the recovered patients in Sindh province now stands at 802, while 78 people have been pronounced dead in the province, so far.

“Three more have died from novel coronavirus in the province during the last 24 hours,” he said, adding that the coronavirus cases in Karachi stand at 2,891 while the provincial tally of positive cases has risen to 4,232.

“There are 3,352 patients under treatment in Sindh at the moment,” added Shah.

Murad Ali Shah said that 2599 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours whereas overall 38,188 tests have been conducted to date.

