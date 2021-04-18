Two women caught trying to use $1 mln counterfeit note at retail store

Two women have been arrested by police who were trying to use $1 million counterfeit note at a retail store in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The women were reportedly trying to buy things using a $1 million billion at a Dollar Store in Knoxville on April 12. The attempt was foiled as the cashier called the police to report the incident.

According to reports, a 39-year-old woman, Amanda McCormick was in possession of the bill while she was accompanied by another 61-year-old woman.

One of the women told the cops that she had the money in the mail from a church, however, she failed to provide additional information about the illegal money.

It emerged that a shopping cart with grocery items including gifts had already been filled by McCormick before being caught. Moreover, she even had plans of using ‘the money to purchase items for care packages for the suburb’s homeless people, according to a UNILAD report.

The cops did not arrest her and her friend after McCormick’s quick admission that earned her a pass.

However, they were issued a verbal and no-trespass warning that prohibits them from coming back to the Dollar General Store.

