Pakistan women kicked off ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in style on Wednesday by beating Windies at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia.

The cricketers sang Dil Dil Pakistan to celebrate their comprehensive victory against the defending champions.

A video doing rounds on social media of the cricketers have won the hearts of fans who extended congratulatory messages and wishes to them on a sensational start to their T20 World Cup campaign.

In the video, the players can be seen in a huddle singing and dancing to the patriotic song.

Wishing them all the luck for the rest of their T20 World Cup journey!

