Women empowerment govt’s top priority, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that empowerment of women is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s top priority, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing a special ceremony in connection with International Women’s Day in Lahore today (Sunday), she said Pakistani women are committed to prove their capabilities in every field of life.

“Without the active participation of womenfolk in every field of life, the dream of a true Islamic welfare state cannot be fulfilled,” she said, adding that Islam gave the highest respect to women and all rights given to them in the UN Charter were already present in the Holy Quran.

Referring to the miserable condition of Kashmiri women suffering gravely at the hands of Indian forces along with other segments of society for the last four months, she lamented the world institutions’ silence over it.

It must be noted International Women’s Day is being observed on Sunday to raise awareness against gender bias and to take action for equality.

President Arif Alvi on Sunday took to the micro-blogging website Twitter and paid a glowing tribute to Pakistani women on International Women’s Day.

President Alvi quoted the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the role and power of women and shared Jinnah’s picture with his sister Fatima Jinnah, Mother of the Nation.

Meanwhile, in his message to the nation on the Women’s Day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development could only be ensured by providing equal opportunities and a conducive environment to women.

