At least three women among five killed in KP over domestic dispute

TANK: At least three women of the same family and two others were shot dead over a domestic dispute in Tank district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan division, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to police, the firing incident was reported in the Hasan Khel area of the Tank where a man along with his wife, mother, and sister was shot dead after unidentified men opened fire on them.

“It happened over a domestic dispute,” the police claimed as it searches for the culprits involved in the heinous act.

Killings over domestic disputes have been reported frequently in the country and in one such incident on March 17 this year, a man allegedly shot his mother, wife, and sister-in-law dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak area over a domestic dispute.

According to police, the suspect gunned down three women, including his mother, wife, and sister-in-law in Takht-e-Nasarati Tehsil of Karak.

Read More:Man kills mother for not allowing free-will marriage

The officials said that the suspect’s other sister-in-law received bullet injuries in the incident. Rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

The suspect managed to flee from the scene. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained as the police registered a case and launched investigations into the killings.

Comments

comments