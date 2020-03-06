A CCTV footage exposed the claims of two women who fooled an international food outlet staffers in Karachi as one among them slipped a cockroach in snacks which she brought inside her bag.

However, their trick was captured on CCTV cameras of the food outlet, exposing the motives to get away the food shop without making any payment.

According to details, a young and an aged women approached an international food outlet’s counter and raised hue and cry over the presence of a cockroach in their ordered food. The staffers apologized to the well-dressed women and allowed them to walk away without paying the bill of the food item.

However, when a thorough investigation was carried out into the matter, a CCTV footage inside the hotel exposed their motives.

The footage showed the aged woman taking out a cockroach from her handbag wrapped in a tissue paper. The video clearly shows her inserting the small insect inside the food item.

She was then also seen in the video approaching the outlet’s counter and arguing with the staffers. The staffers then extended apologies to her to cool down the matter and allowed them to walk away without paying the bill.

Meanwhile, neither the identities of the women are declared nor it is reported if any action is initiated against them for their act.

It is pertinent to mention here that in December 2018, Sindh Food Authority (SFA) officials conducted a raid at two food factories in Surjani Town and sealed them for making unhygienic ketchup, mayonnaise and pickle.

The production area was filled with flies, cockroaches and other insects, officials said.

The SFA officials confiscated 1800 liters of unhygienic ketchup, 1400 liters mayonnaise, 900 kilograms of pickle, 70 kilograms starch and five kilograms of textile color, and destroyed it.

