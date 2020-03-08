Women playing key role in all walks of life: President Alvi   

PESHAWAR: Paying a glowing tribute to Pakistani women, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Sunday said women are playing a key role in all walks of life, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony on the eve of International Women’s Day in Aiwan-e-Sadar, President Alvi said that lap of the mother is the first learning institution for a child in every family.

In order to give them an opportunity to fully utilize their potential, it is very important to provide the women facilities at the workplace, the president added. He said the role of women for the next generation is indisputable.

President Alvi maintained that the number of female graduates and position holders in many academic disciplines in Pakistan is higher as compared to males.

Read More: President Arif Alvi, PM Imran Khan express resolve to further empower Pakistani women

Earlier in the day, International Women’s Day was being observed on Sunday to raise awareness against gender bias and to take action for equality.

This year’s theme was “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”.

President Arif Alvi had taken to the micro-blogging website Twitter and paid a glowing tribute to Pakistani women on International Women’s Day.

President Alvi had quoted the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the role and power of women and had shared Jinnah’s picture with his sister Fatima Jinnah, Mother of the Nation.

Comments

comments