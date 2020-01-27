Two women members to be inducted in KP cabinet: Shaukat Yousafzai

KARACHI: Information Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Yousafzai has said on Monday that two women are expected to be given portfolios in the KP cabinet.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Talking in ARY News’ program Bakhbar Savera, Shaukat Yousafzai said the three ministries that were vacated yesterday, will be kept by CM Mehmood Khan for a while.

The KP information minister said Muhammad Atif Khan, Shahram Khan Tarakai and Shakeel Ahmed were allegedly acting as the masterminds of ‘a pressure group’ against the provincial government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Detailing the charge-sheet against the aforesaid sacked ministers, he said Muhammad Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai and Shakeel Ahmed were not following the decisions made in the KP cabinet meetings.

I think, It is impossible to remain member of the KP cabinet, when you are not obeying its decisions, Shaukat Yousafzai said.

Read more: Three KP ministers removed from their positions; notification issued

The party leadership tried very hard to resolve the issues, but efforts went in vain.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muhammad Atif Khan was performing duties as KP minister for tourism, sports, culture and youth affairs.

Shahram Khan Tarakai was KP minister for local government, health and information technology (IT) and Shakeel Ahmed was minister for revenue and estate.

Comments

comments