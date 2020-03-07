Those pitching women against men wish to destroy humanity: JI chief

KARACHI: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Amir Sirajul Haq said on Saturday those pitching women against men wish to destroy humanity, reported ARY News.

Speaking at a rally in the metropolis, he said women are our respect and honour.

He said Islam accords respect and special place to women as well as gives them right to education.

Sirajul Haq said a wife in India used to be cremated along with her husband after his death while women in the West are living all alone with no connection with their father, brother and son.

About the issues facing the country, he said they desire a Pakistan where there is no poverty, inflation and unemployment and where women’s honour and future is safe.

Read More: Govt fully in support of Women’s rights, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

Earlier, on March 5, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan in a Twitter statement had highlighted the steps taken by the current government to ensure women’s rights in Pakistan

SAPM Awan said that each and every Muslim man and woman’s role models are Hazrat Fatima (AS) and the wives of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).

Read More: IHC dismisses petitions against Aurat March as being ‘non-maintainable’

Comments

comments