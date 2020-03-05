A group of English and French woman was turned away by a restaurant in Paris over what they alleged for wearing a headscarf by one of them, forcing the group to stage a protest outside the place next day over racist behaviour.

A young French woman had been out with a group of friends when she was refused entry to the Matignon restaurant, located near the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

The woman during a video which was widely shared online, claimed that not only them but another group standing behind her was not allowed to enter as one of the group members was wearing the headscarf.

“This is not the first time that we have visited the restaurant but had never experienced anything like it before,” she said while terming the staffers at restaurant as racist.

She said that all women in the group were well dressed, with most wearing designer clothing and the only apparent reason they were not allowed to enter the premises was one woman wearing an Islamic head covering.



The groups who were turned down responded by demonstrating outside the restaurant a day later and could be seen pinning banners in a video posted online.

One of those, believed to have been in attendance tweeted: The answer to #islamophobie from the restaurant the #Matignon today. #nameandshame #racisme.

The restaurant termed the allegations as slanderous in an Instagram post that was later removed.

