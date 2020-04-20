Web Analytics
WATCH: Women play tennis across rooftops amid coronavirus lockdown

With all tennis courts closed and sports activities suspended amid coronavirus outbreak in the country, two Italian women have found an innovative way to play the game at home.

In a video that went viral on social media, the two women can be seen playing tennis across their rooftops while adhering to social distancing in Liguria, Italy.

 

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 8 million views.

While commenting on the clip, a user said, “Although, this is an amazing video but it could lead to more people emulating something like this. Not sure if this is safe either, Because virus spreads through surface as well am sure tennis balls are not virus proof (if either player is unknowingly infected could be a problem).”

