Nine women being raped, three children abused in Punjab daily, shares report

LAHORE: As many as nine women are raped and three children are sexually abused in the Punjab province on a daily-basis, ARY NEWS reported on Monday citing police records of the first six months of 2020.

According to details, besides rape and sexual abuse complaints against women and children, the Punjab province also recorded daily incidents of 35 abductions and 11 murders during the six months ending in June 2020.

According to the police records of the first six months of the year 2020, 6,448 people were abducted and more than 2,000 people were killed in the province during the said period.

“As many as 1,005 incidents of women subjected to rape were reported in the province during the first six months of the year,” the report found as the police records also show 670 sexual assault incidents against children during the ongoing year.

A spokesman of the Punjab police said that the law enforcement authority was taking strict action against criminals. “Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab is holding separate meetings to lower the crime rate in the province,” he said.

According to a report published in February 2020, an overall 777,251 cases of criminal activities were recorded across the country in 2019 with more than half of the crimes committed in the Punjab province.

The figures were quoted from a report submitted by the Interior Ministry during the question and answer session of the National Assembly today.

Read More: Crime rate increases in Punjab over last six months

It said that the total number of cases registered in Pakistan’ biggest province-Punjab- are 490,155 while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) witnessed second major crime incidents in the country with 178,131 registered cases.

A total number of 85676 cases were registered in Sindh province.

The capital city of the KP province -Peshawar- topped in the crime rate among the cities in the country, with 38926 cases registered during 2019.

On the other hand, Kohistan, an administrative district within KP province, witnessed the least crime incidents with just only 222 cases registered in a year.

Comments

comments