Two Chinese women landed in prison after a CCTV footage showed them stealing a pet dog. The women claimed that they carried out the act in love of the dog, which they found too cute and irresistible.

Police have detained the pair. They said the suspects were tourists and had acted under the influence of alcohol.

According to Chinese media reports citing local police, the incident took place recently in the county of Shuyang in eastern China’s Suqian city.

The culprits claimed they initially spotted the dog on its own outside a shop. They said they thought the pet was too cute and they could not resist its charm.

As a result, they allegedly loosened its lead and took it away with them.

A security video showed two women initially passing by the pet animal and suddenly one of them returns. She was seen in the footage holding the dog from its collar and dragging it away as the animal showed resistance to get along with them.

One of the suspects, known by her surname Lu, told police that the dog would not walk any further when they reached the ground floor of a high-rise building where they were staying.

Therefore, a friend came down to carry the dog into the lift and then dragging it along the corridor into the room.

An investigation was launched on the complaint of the pet’s owner, who claimed the dog’s worth in British Pound sterling around £488. The two have been released on bail with charges still framed against them.

