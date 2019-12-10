‘Wonder Woman 1984’ trailer has fans hyped

Warner Bros. released the first trailer for next year’s Wonder Woman sequel on Saturday and fans are quite excited over the lightning-swinging action of the superhero.

Wonder Woman 1984’s trailer shows Gal Gadot doing plenty of action and it also brings back Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, an intelligence officer in the military. He is returning for mysterious reasons following his death in 2017’s first film in the superhero series.

Fans are hyped over the lightning action and lasso-swinging of the Amazonian princess-turned superhero.

The trailer also gives a few glimpses of archeologist turned villain Cheetah, Kristen Wiig as well as Pedro Pascal as the tycoon Maxwell Lord.

The sequel’s story revolves around Wonder Woman squaring off against the Cheetah, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility.

Marking the return of director Patty Jenkins, the film is scheduled for a June 5, 2020 release.

Comments

comments