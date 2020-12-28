‘Wonder Woman 3’ officially in the works with director Patty Jenkins

Gal Gadot is all set to return as Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman for the third time as Warner Bros. announced that a third Wonder Woman film is in the works, reported Variety.

According to reports, the studio has sped up the development of the third installment in the franchise, hot on the heels of the release of Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day. Director Patty Jenkins is slated to be at the helm as writer and director.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” said Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich.

The studio also said that Wonder Woman 3 will have a traditional theatrical release.

The movie “exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service,” said Andy Forsell, executive vice president, and general manager of WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer.

No more details about the concluding film in the superhero trilogy have been shared yet.

