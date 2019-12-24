Won’t rest till all illegal allotments in Sindh are demolished: LG Minister

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Local Government, Forests and Religious Affairs, Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday expressed resolve to demolish all illegal allotments in the province, ARY News reported.

The minister said that a vigilance committee on the matter has already been made which will start its operations soon enough..

He said that the primary task of the committee would be to work hands in glove with the government institutions and aide them in carrying out the operations in an amicable manner.

Shah also said that 70 year old sewerage lines in Karachi have deteriorated with time which are being revamped and renewed with the help of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Earlier on October 29, Sindh High Court in an illegal land allotment case on Tuesday ordered the chief minister of Sindh (CM Sindh) and chief secretary to take stern action against the people involved.

A bench of the high court was hearing a petition regarding illegal allotment of the government land to builders today.

The petition said that the builder was allotted 10 acres of state land in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Scheme 33. The builder has got stay order from court since cancellation of the allotment in 2014 and no person is appearing in the case despite the court’s orders to the effect.

