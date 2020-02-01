Work on Gwadar Shipyard to start soon: CM Kamal

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that construction of a shipyard in Gwadar is being executed very soon.

Talking to Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubeda Jalal in Quetta, Jam Kamal said that completion of the project would play an important role in progress and prosperity of the entire province.

On the occasion, Zubeda Jalal thanked the provincial government for the provision of land for construction of shipyard, Radio Pakistan reported.

Last year on January 27, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal had said construction of Gwadar Shipyard will soon be started after fulfilling all legal obligations regarding land acquisition.

She had said this during her visit to the Gwadar Development Authority in Gwadar.

The minister had said the government would make Gwadar Shipyard a source of development and generating revenue for the country.

She had said the shipyard was vital for the Gwadar port and it would open up a new era of development in the area.

