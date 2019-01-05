Work on Rashakai Economic Zone to be started soon: CM Mahmood

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said work on construction of Rashakai Special Economic Zone will be started soon.

Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar, he said the economic zone will provide thousands of jobs for youth of the province.

Mahmood Khan said the government was also planning establishment of 17 industrial zones in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The chief minister directed the concerned authorities to take all necessary steps for early establishment of Hattar and Dera Ismail Khan Economic Zones.

Earlier on Monday, Finance Minister Asad Umar chaired a meeting in Islamabad to review the work progress on different economic zones in the country. Planning Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar was also present on the occasion.

The meeting decided that the Planning Ministry will ensure necessary infrastructure arrangements for the zones which aimed to promote economic activities throughout the country.

