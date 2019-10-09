Work on Rashkai Economic Zone to commence next month: Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan says work on Rashkai Economic Zone to start from November, this year.

He was speaking in a ceremony, after signing an agreement with a private group of industries for the provision of electricity at cheaper rates, reported Radio Pakistan.

Under the agreement, the provincial government will provide 18MW electricity from Pehur Hydro Power Project to these industries on ten rupees per unit rate.

It will generate revenue of more than three hundred million rupees annually.

Mahmood Khan said the government is planning to construct one thousand micro hydro-power projects in different areas of the province to overcome the shortage of electricity.

He said Chashma Right Bank Canal is being constructed to develop agriculture in Southern districts of the province.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Khusro Bakhtyar had stressed upon the provincial government to develop Rashkai only for industrial purposes and discourage real estate business.

He, while highlighting the importance of special economic zones, had maintained that the industrial parks would be developed aligned with local available resources.

