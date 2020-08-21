Worker drops dead in Brazilian superstore but colleagues cover him up with umbrellas

A person died at a supermarket in Brazil, however his physique was left on the store ground lined with umbrellas and surrounded by cardboard packing containers whereas the shop remained open for enterprise, inflicting outrage as photos went viral on social media.

The incident occurred at a store in the northeastern state of Recife on August 14 but only came to light this week, amid a deluge of criticism on social media that the body was not removed and that the store did not close.

Sales manager Manoel Moisés Cavalcante, 59, suffered a heart attack while working in the store. First aid was administered but Cavalcante passed away in the store, according to a statement from the store administration.

‘The company erred in not closing the store immediately after what happened to await the funeral service, as well as in not finding the correct way to look after the body,’ it said.

After the man died, the store administration said it ‘followed guidelines to not remove the body from its place.’

They have also apologised to the family and added that they are ready to support them in whatever way necessary.

