WATCH: Factory workers use mouth to strip bones off chicken feet  

Factory workers are caught on camera separating bones from the chicken legs with their mouths as the owner considered the process five times quicker than using utensils for the purpose.

A video of the entire process was captured by a hygiene official who visited the factory in Nong Khai, northeast Thailand.

The video showed eight workers sitting with chicken leg pieces by their side and picking them up one by one and making it boneless by stripping them of bones using their teeth.

The workers could be seen spitting up pieces of bones on the ground. When asked from the workers as to why they have adopted the process, they said the staff had been banned from using utensils by factory bosses who said it was ‘five times faster’ to process the chicken by mouth.

A man was also shown in the footage using utensils to separate bones from the leg pieces. It shows that the process was not only slower than using the mouth but also disfigured the bone.

The hygiene official was however outraged over the practice and warned the 31-year-old boss of the factory to refrain from using the practice in future.

The authorities have also spread the probe to other factors aimed at finding if the practice is widespread and used also by other factories to improve the work speed.

