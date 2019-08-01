Working towards preserving history of Pakistan and this land through technology: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan talking about ancient artifacts and historic memorabilia today stressed on the need to preserve history for the future generations, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The SAPM said that a person who might be interested in Pakistan would surely want to know about its founder, the Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his belongings and memorabilia are a source of inspiration and knowledge for those who come and witness history and learn about past experiences and the hardships and struggles our leaders went through to establish Pakistan.

She added that the modern era has brought modern solutions to problems which may in the past have seemed unresolvable.

She revealed that the government was looking to digitize and preserve Pakistan’s history along with that of this land, which has its historical significance dating back to one of the oldest civilization that the world knows about.

She even expressed resolve to update and upgrade the facilities to offer a better experience to the viewers and knowledge seekers who come forth in their mission to know more and discover new things by analyzing the past.

