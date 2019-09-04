World needs to act and act fast on occupied Kashmir issue: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said Modi’s madness is in full swing in occupied Kashmir, the world needs to take practical steps in this regard.

Thirty-first day of curfew in the held valley and now the Mayor of Srinagar has been arrested by the occupied forces, said Fawad Chaudhry in his tweet.

He added that two most important Arab foreign ministers are arriving in Islamabad today to discuss Kashmir. The world needs to act and act fast.

مقبوضہ کشمیر میں کرفیو کا اکتیسواں دن ، اب سری نگر کے مئیر جنیدمٹؤکو بھی گرفتار کر لیا گیا، مودی کا پاگل پن جاری ہی، آج عرب دینا کے دو اہم ترین وزرائے خارجہ اسلام آباد پہنچیں گے اور کشمیر پر گفتگو ہو گی۔ دینا اس صورتحال پر کب تک عملی اقدامات کرتی ہے یہ اہم ہے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 4, 2019

The occupied Kashmir has completed a full month under the siege of brutal Indian forces where the unrelenting communications blackout and curfew have brought the normal life to a standstill with markets shut and public transport off the roads since August 5.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Kashmir valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 05 due to the continued blockade and suspension of internet, mobile and landline phones and closure of TV channels.

