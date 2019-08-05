Chaudhry Sarwar urges the world to speak up over Kashmir issue

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar on Monday slammed what he termed indifference and apathy over Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Talking to media in Lahore, Punjab governor said that when he talked over the holocaust, people criticized him but now no one is raising voice against atrocities perpetrated by the Indian forces in Kashmir.

He said he morally supports the people of Kashmir and stands with them.

Governor Sarwar said that Pakistan defeated India over the diplomatic front on the Pulwama incident.

“The world powers are recognizing our stance over the Kashmir issue,” he said.

He said Pakistan wants implementation of the UN resolutions to resolve the Kashmir question.

Replying a question about the new local government system in Punjab, Chaudhry Sarwar said that he will consult with the party over the questions being raised about the local bodies system.

Responding to a question about promoting Punjabi language in the province, he said he will work to promote Punjabi language.

