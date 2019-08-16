World should pay attention to agenda of India’s ruling BJP: President Alvi   

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi her on Friday urged the international community to pay attention to the agendas of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which took inspirations from Hitler and the ideology of Nazism, ARY News reported.

Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter, the president shared an article titled ‘In Modi’s Gujarat, Hitler is a textbook hero’ which was published in an Indian news paper in 2004 when the incumbent Indian prime minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, an Indian state.

In Modi’s Gujarat, Hitler is a textbook hero. RSS/BJP agenda takes inspiration from Hitler and the Ideology of Nazism. The World should pay attention https://t.co/cPOoBHoG2m via @timesofindia — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) August 16, 2019

In his article, the author had described the political alignment of Narendra Modi based on Nazism.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said that India’s aggressive designs were grave threats for regional peace.

Talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab chapter president Ejaz Chaudhry, who had called on him at his office, CM Buzdar had said that armed forces of Pakistan are ever-ready for the defence of the country and added that the nation was firmly stand with them.

