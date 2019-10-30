World Bank president to visit Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: World Bank President David Malpass is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on a two-day visit tomorrow (Thursday) to hold talks with Pakistan leadership.

As per details, David Malpass during his two-day visit will hold talks with the Pakistani leadership and discuss means to strengthen the economy of the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

The visit carries special significance in the backdrop of Pakistan’s recent inclusion among top-20 global reformers on Ease of Doing Business Index.

Pakistan jumped up 28 places on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index and secured a place among the top 10 countries with the most improved business climate.

Pakistan ranking 136 previously, carried out reforms in the last one year that helped improving its ranking to 108, the World Bank’s “Ease of Doing Business 2020”, an annual report quoted as saying.

Talking to media in Islamabad today, Advisor on Finance Hafeez Sheikh said Pakistan has been in contact with the World Bank President, who has appreciated the ongoing reforms programme in the country.

He said the World Bank President wants to further strengthen the relationship between Pakistan and the Bank.

Earlier in September, President of World Bank David Malpass met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in New York and discussed economic development matters.

During the meeting, Pakistan’s economic situation came under discussion.

