World Bank provides 44 ventilators to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government

PESHAWAR: With an aim to fight coronavirus, the World Bank on Wednesday has provided 44 ventilators to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, ARY News reported.

The ventilators were provided to the KP government on its request. The WB will provide overall 120 ventilators to the provincial government.

The provision of ventilators will help in fighting against the COVID-19. Moreover, the World Bank will also provide 0.2 million masks and other safety equipment to the KP government.

Earlier on March 39, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry hasd claimed that Pakistan’s locally manufactured ventilators are likely to be handed over to Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

Fawad Chaudhry, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’ hosted by Maria Memon, revealed that the country has successfully manufactured ventilators, a much needed medical equipment for the hospitals amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

“I have suggested the federal government for getting capable of local manufacturing of ventilators. Insha-Allah, the ventilators manufactured this week will be handed over to DRAP [Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan],” the minister had claimed.

