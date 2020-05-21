ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday the world is heading towards a global economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, which will have serious consequences for developing nations.

Chairing a consultative meeting on regional security and the country’s priorities, he stressed the need for making complete preparations so as to face any challenge that may rear its head in the wake of the global health crisis.

Qureshi said the country needs to focus on new avenues as its remittances and exports are dwindling.

He said timely completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects is amongst the top priorities of the government.

About the Afghan peace process, the foreign minister said peace and stability in Afghanistan is of paramount importance for the region. Pakistan has been playing his reconciliatory role in the Afghan peace process with utmost sincerity under common obligation and it will continue to do so in future as well, he highlighted.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yousaf and other senior officers were in attendance in the meeting.

