‘World should hold India accountable for gruesome torture of Kashmiris’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi lambasted on New Dehli for carrying out ‘gruesome torture’ on innocent Kashmiris at the hands of Indian troops.

Quoting a BBC report on Friday, Qureshi tweeted: “Innocent Kashmiris are facing unprecedented abuse under illegal Indian Occupation. The world should hold India accountable for the gruesome torture of innocent Kashmiris by Indian security forces unmasked by BBC journalist.”

He added: “Protection from torture is a jus cogen international law norm prohibited in absolute terms by Convention Against Torture, Common Article 3 of Geneva Conventions and customary international humanitarian law.”

Protection from torture is a jus cogens international law norm prohibited in absolute terms by Convention Against Torture, Common Article 3 of Geneva Conventions and customary international humanitarian law.

Earlier today, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported the accounts of innocents Kashmiris being mercilessly tortured by Indian troops.

“Security forces in Indian-administered Kashmir have been accused of carrying out beatings and torture in the wake of the government’s decision to strip the region of its autonomy.” The BBC said several villagers told the publication that they were beaten with sticks and cables and given electric shocks.

In the occupied valley, “doctors and health officials are unwilling to speak to journalists about any patients regardless of ailments, but the villagers showed me injuries alleged to have been inflicted by security forces,” wrote the BBC correspondent.

