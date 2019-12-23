World Index declares Pakistan ‘best holiday destination’

ISLAMABAD: In another major achievement in tourism sector, the World Index has declared Pakistan as ‘best holiday destination’ for 2020 in the world.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has congratulated the nation on declaration of Pakistan as the best holiday destination by the world body, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a statement, he said this ranking vindicates the international acknowledgement in Pakistan’s positive policies.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan is being declared the best place to visit while travel advisories are being issued for India owing to its brutal policies.

He also paid tributes to the security forces and law enforcement agencies who rendered sacrifices to purge the country from the scourge of terrorism.

Earlier on December 14, World’s best luxury travel magazine, Condé Nast Traveler had compiled the list of best holiday destinations for 2020 and Pakistan had topped it.

The list featured 20 different holiday destinations, and Pakistan had been listed as number one for adventure travel.

It had been compiled keeping in mind the destinations are geographically diverse, ranging from eco-tourism to adventure. This was a welcome sign for the country which had seen an influx in international tourists and travel bloggers in recent times.

