World community must intervene to avoid human catastrophe in IoK: AJK  president  

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Sunday urged the international community to intervene in occupied Kashmir before it is too late, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Mirpur, Masood Khan said that the world must take action to save 10 million Kashmiris locked in the biggest jail on earth called Indian occupied Kashmir. He said that the occupation forces have kept the entire population of the held valley under a siege since August 5.

The president said that the people in occupied Kashmir have no link with the outside world as all communications, food supplies and medicines have been cut off.

He maintained that over 13,000 youths have been incarcerated and transferred to the most notorious prisons all over India to suppress their just struggle for self determination.

Masood Khan said that humanitarian crisis is deepening owing to inhuman curfew and lock-down in occupied Kashmir.

Read More: Indian-American congresswoman asks US to intervene in occupied Kashmir

Earlier on September 12, the only Indian-American Congresswoman in the United States House of Representatives had voiced her concerns over the alarming situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and entreated the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to push India to lift the curfew in the held valley.

Pramila Jayapal, along with Congressman James P McGovern, had pressed that the international media and independent human rights observers must be immediately allowed into occupied Kashmir.

Comments

comments