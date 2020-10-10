KARACHI: The world observes migratory birds day on the second Saturday of October and Sindh Wildlife Department has seized the moment by releasing a short video clip documenting the range of birds that seek refuge by turning to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the wildlife department of Sindh has issued a short message with its video clip to apprise people about the birds that visit Pakistan each year to preserve their species.

The message intends to advise the people to take care of the ‘guest’ as they are the ‘global citizens’.

It is to be noted that migratory birds day is observed twice the year, first on second Saturday of May and followed with the second Saturday of October (today). The theme for the day this time around is “Birds Connect Our World”.

The purpose behind observing this day is to raise awareness amongst people about the liberty of birds to travel across the world freely. The fact that they contribute greatly to the wellbeing of the environment and play a key role in the pollination and fertilization of a number of seeds coupled with exterminating of pests makes their presence in any environment and their departure very critical.

Every year hundreds of thousands of birds of many species including waterfowls, cranes, teals, pintail, mallard, gadwall, geese, ducks, swans and waders migrate to the different routes twice, that is before summers and similarly on the eve of winters.

The birds migrate due principally to seek their food supply when the weather changes and it is believed that for the most part, these birds belong to wetlands and waters.

The department also recommends poachers against the hunt of these global citizens as their presence determine the viability and sustainability of the entire food chain.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh Wildlife Department last year had imposed a complete ban on the hunting and trading of all kinds of bird species.

