WATCH: Man sets world record for most watermelons chopped on another man’s head

A man sliced 50 watermelons on his friend’s head with a machete in just 60 seconds and set new Guinness world record.

According to the details, Ashrita Furman, whose Guinness World Record-breaking career has included more than 600 titles, chopped through 50 watermelons placed on Homagni Baptista’s head in Karambunai, Sabath, Malaysia.

 

Officials of the Guinness Book of World Records were present on the occasion. They said that the number was enough for the Furman to capture another world record title.

Earlier, Furman had made the world record for most watermelons sliced on his own stomach.

