World Red Cross Day being celebrated today

World Red Cross Day, also known as World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is being observed today to pay a gentle nod to all the volunteers who have made unparalleled contribution to people in duress or need, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

While the themes for World Red Cross Day 2018 and 2017 were “Memorable smiles from around the world” and “Less known Red Cross stories” respectively, the 2019 theme chosen by them is, ‘#Love’ and aims to broaden the public’s understanding of the society by highlighting the diversity and universality of its work and approach.

This is the day to honour all those who gave their helping hand in order to serve the mankind and to offer voluntary medical services to the society.

Incidentally, the day is also the birthday of Henry Dunant, who had generated the Red Cross Committee of the International (ICRI) in 1863 in Switzerland, Geneva. He was born in May 8, 1828 and was also the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

The day is celebrated every year to commemorate the principles of International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. Post World War I, Red Cross was introduced in order to call for peace as part of international commission of 14th International Conference of the Red Cross.

Comments

comments