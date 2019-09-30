World must respond to those responsible for state terrorism in IoK: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Aliv urged the international community to realize, respond and rebuke those who were responsible for state terrorism in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported on Monday.

Taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, President Alvi said,” The free world appreciates the principled stance by the government of Canada and JustinTrudeau. Well done.”

The world must realize, respond and rebuke those who are responsible for state terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. The free world appreciates the principled stance by the Govt of Canada & @JustinTrudeau. Well done. https://t.co/QKPJXGpjua — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) September 29, 2019

It is pertinent to mention here that the Canadian government, taking notice of Indian brutalities and grave human rights violations in held Kashmir, decided to refuses visa for the Indian army officers who served as intelligence officers in the occupied valley.

Earlier on September 6, Mishal Malik, the wife of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik, had said that the world must wake up to the worst brutalities being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces in held Kashmir.

Addressing a gathering in federal capital, Mishal Malik had urges the international community to play its due role to resolve the longstanding Kashmir issue. She had asked the world community to pressurize Indian government to lift curfew and end month-long blackout in the held valley.

