Why is world silent over atrocities in occupied Kashmir, asks PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Expressing his grief over grave human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked why the world was silent over violation of all international laws by Indian occupation forces in the held valley, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets, PM Imran said that curfew and communication blackout continued across the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the 32nd consecutive day on Thursday by the occupation forces of Modi-led government.

He said, “Under cover of this siege, Indian forces have killed, injured (with pellet guns), abused Kashmiri men, women and children. Men have been taken away and thrown into prisons across India.”

“Hospitals have run out of medical supplies, basic necessities are in short supply but a communication blackout has deprived Kashmiris a voice to the outside world and their families,” PM Imran said and added that despite this, tales of horror were finding their way into the international media.

He asked, “Is the international community’s humanity dead when Muslims are being persecuted? What message is being sent to the 1.3 billion Muslims across the world?”

