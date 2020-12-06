WATCH: World’s biggest iceberg captured crumbling by aircraft cameras

The United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force (RAF) aircraft captured snapshots of the world’s biggest iceberg as it drifts through the South Atlantic Ocean.

According to the details, the images of the 4,200-square-kilometre iceberg, known as A68a, were captured by an A400M transporter. The world’s biggest iceberg has been drifting towards the British Overseas Territory of South Georgia and was around 200km from the island’s shore when the A400M crew set out.

The flight crew observed the iceberg’s fraying condition, capturing pictures showing masses of debris that had broken from the main body and fissures extending deep below the surface.

The iceberg has travelled some 1,050km in the three years since it broke from Antarctica’s Larsen C ice shelf, Independent reported.

Scientists said there is a possibility the iceberg could become stuck in the shallow waters around South Georgia, posing a threat to the island’s ecosystem.

“A close-in iceberg has massive implications for where land-based predators might be able to forage,” said Professor Geraint Tarling from the British Antarctic Survey.

The Facebook page of British Forces South Atlantic Islands shared pictures of the iceberg on Friday.

“An RAF A400M from BFSAI has conducted reconnaissance of the A68a iceberg, currently travelling through the Southern Antarctic Front, remaining on its course towards the island of South Georgia,” the post reads.

“Utilising A400M capabilities, the aircraft was able to observe with unprecedented detail cracks and fissures within the main body of the iceberg. A400M crew members and an officer from Government of South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands (GSGSSI) were also able to visually identify ice debris in the surrounding waters,” it added.

