World’s first foldable PC showcased with powerful features

LAS VEGAS: The world’s first foldable PC manufactured by Lenovo has been showcased at CES 2020 which is an ambitious new laptop with 13.3-inch OLED screen and supports multitasking.

The company called it ThinkPad X1 Fold which can be used like a standard laptop when coupled with an external magnetic Bluetood keyboard after using a builtin kickstand. However, it will also have have a virtual keyboard that can be pulled up at any time in case the external keyboard is unavailable.

Interestingly, Fold can be bent to a 90-degree angle and the users can also fold it closed like a book. The manufacturer promised the device is more durable than the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

For instance, users can connect to a video conference call on the upright part of the screen, while having a spreadsheet or word processing document open on the bottom half, DailyMail.co.uk reported.

Lenovo says the Fold will retail for around $2,500 and will be available in mid-2020, though an exact date has not been finalised.

The Fold has Intel Core laptop processors with 8 GB of memory besides supporting 5G connectivity option.

Because of the uniquely thin housing, Lenovo developed a custom cooling system that combines a thin fan, a heat sink, and a heat spreader.

It will offer an 11 hour battery life and weigh just 2.2 pounds.

