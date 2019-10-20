ISLAMABAD: The World’s largest Kashmir flag, measuring 5000 meters long and 13 feet wide, was hoisted at Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad today (Sunday), to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, ARY News reported.

The flag was hoisted during the Kashmir Million March in Islamabad.

A large number of people from all walks of life including political leaders attended the March, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing the march, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan called for unity and joint struggle among the whole nation for freedom Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said all the people, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, religious and political leaders, should stand united for the cause of Kashmir.

The Minister for State said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should know that a Muslim does not bow before forces of tyranny and Kashmiris will continue their struggle to get rid of Indian occupation.

He paid rich tribute to the unprecedented struggle of Kashmiri youth and political leadership of the held valley for picking up Pakistan’s flag even in the time of brutal oppression by the occupation forces of India.

Meanwhile, the people of Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of the Jammu region continue to suffer immensely due to the strict military siege imposed by India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, normal life remains crippled on the 76th consecutive day, Sunday, in the Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu due to restrictions and gag on the internet and prepaid mobile services.

Despite the Indian authorities’ efforts to restore normalcy in occupied Kashmir, people continue to observe shutdown as a silent protest against India’s recent actions in the territory. Shops and business establishments remain closed most of the time except for few hours in the morning and evening while public transport is off the roads.

