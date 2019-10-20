World’s largest periodic table unveiled by scientists

The world’s largest period table of the elements has been unveiled by a team of scientists in Michigan which is likely to get placed in the Guinness Book of World Records as well.

The periodic table, which was officially unveiled on Saturday in connection with its 150th anniversary, spread 108 yards across the indoor football field at Grand Valley State University’s Kelly Family Sports Center.

The 118 elements, each measuring 18 by 14 feet, were made out of tarps. Perrigo’s scientists collaborated with other area scientists and organisations to put the entire table together.

Scientists from the company Perrigo thought that it will inspire kids and families to explore the fields of science.

According to the reports, the officials from the Guinness Book of World Records were also present to judge the feat.

Julie Samora, a scientist in Perrigo’s Analytical Lab, said, “We want to encourage kids to think about science at an early age and have them engage with it in a fun family friendly way. The more they engage with it, the more likely they are to have it as a lifelong passion.”

“Science is just a great program. It’s really important for them to be the next generation that helps us formulate and research and develop all the products that we use for self-care,” David Steves, manager of corporate social responsibility for Perrigo, told WXMI-TV.

Comments

comments