‘World’s most expensive’ Royal Gold Biryani offered at UAE eatery

Biryani is perhaps the most wholesome dish of all and is consumed in most households across the sub-continent, however, this mind-boggling brand of the dish offered by a food outlet in UAE is dubbed as one of the world’s most expensive Biryani.

According to reports, the Royal Gold Biryani was launched by Bombay Borough, a luxury dining space in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), as part of their special anniversary celebrations.

The gold-plated biryani known as the Royal Gold Biryani is priced at a whopping over PKR 40,000 (1,000 dirhams) per plate.

The Royal Gold Biryani is served on a large golden ‘thaal’. You will have a choice between the kind of rice you want — Biryani Rice, Keema Rice, and White and Saffron rice that alone weighs around 3kg.

The rice is served with baby potatoes, boiled eggs, roasted cashew, pomegranate, fried onions and mint.

Besides this, the heavenly plate consists of Gold Leaf kababs- The Kashmiri lamb seekh kababs, old Delhi Lamb chops, Rajput chicken kababs, Mughlai koftas, and malai chicken roast served on a bed of saffron-infused biryani, complimented by a wide selection of our exquisite sauces, curries, and raitas.

