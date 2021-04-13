New ranking: World’s most powerful passports in 2021

The Henley Passport Index, which has been regularly monitoring the world’s most travel-friendly passports since 2006, has released the latest ranking of the world’s powerful passports in 2021 and analysis.

The latest ranking was announced according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

Japan is once again top of the leaderboard, with its passport offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 193 destinations around the world.

In second place is Singapore which has a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 192.

South Korea and Germany have been placed on 3rd position with visa-free access to 191 destinations. Four countries including Italy, Finland, Luxembourg and Spain are standing on 4th position with access to 190 destinations.

The British passport came in seventh place alongside Switzerland, the USA, Belgium and New Zealand, all of which have a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 187.

Austria and Denmark was ranked 5th with access to 189 places the 6th position was shared by countries including France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden with access to 188 destinations.

China has risen by 22 places in the ranking since 2011, from 90th position with a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of just 40 to 68th position with a score of 77.

Pakistan’s passport is standing at 107th position with visa-free access to 32 destinations.

The Henley Passport Index is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations.

