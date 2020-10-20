WATCH: Wrestler collapses with fatal brain condition during match

A Mexican wrestler died after collapsing with a fatal brain condition in the ring.

Principe Aereo went down after receiving a series of blows to his chest as his opponent ran towards him to deliver another blow at the San Juan Pantitlan Arena on the outskirts of Mexico City.

His opponent and a referee immediately realised that something has gone wrong and tended to him on the canvas, calling for medical assistance. Believing it was part of the act, a fellow wrestler jumped into the ring to kick Aereo’s opponent who was helping him before he realised the tragedy that was unfolding.

Initial reports suggested that Aereo had suffered a heart attack. But a specialist wrestling website, maslucha.com, said he died in a hospital opposite the arena after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm.

Presenter Ricardo Rodriguez sharing his condolence said: “We always risk our lives when we go in the ring. We throw a coin into the air.”

“Sadly a young man has lost his life. I didn’t know him personally but I know he was very well thought of. Rest in peace Principe Aereo.”

