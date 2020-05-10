Writer, poet Athar Shah Khan passes away in Karachi

KARACHI: Renowned writer and poet Athar Shah Khan passed away in Karachi on Sunday. He was 77 years old.

He was under treatment at a local hospital in Karachi after suffering a stroke.

Known as Jaidi, he started his career as a writer for Radio Pakistan and wrote around 700 plays in the span of 20 years.

He has written over 700 plays, including his iconic hit, Jedi Ke Sang. His performance in Intezar Farmaiye is another which many cannot forget.

His other popular drama serials during the 1970s and 1990s include Lakhon mein teen, Ba adab ba mulahiza hoshiyar and Haye jaidi.

He was awarded Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan for his services.

He leaves behind a widow and four sons.

Several political leaders and showbiz personalities have expressed their deep sorrow over the sad demise of Athar Shah Khan.

