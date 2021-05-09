RAJASTHAN: About twenty-one people have reportedly died in just as many days at a village in Sikar district allegedly after a Covid-infected corpse was buried without following protocol.

However, the district officials said out of 21 deaths only four have occurred due to the virus infection in this period between April 15 and May 5.

According to officials, a Covid-infected body was brought to Kheerva village on April 21 and about 150 people attended the final rites while the burial was done without following coronavirus protocol.

The body was taken out of the plastic bag and several people touched it during burial, they confirmed of the events around the final rites.

“Only 3-4 deaths have occurred due to COVID-19 out of 21 deaths,” Lakshmangarh sub-divisional officer told local media.

“A majority of deaths are from older age group. We have taken sample of 147 members of families where deaths have occurred to check whether it is Covid-19 community transmission,” he added.

He further said that the administration has carried out a sanitization drive in the village.

“Villagers are explained about the severity of the problem and now they are cooperating.”

Sikar’s Chief Medical and Health Officer Ajay Chaudhary said that a report has been sought from the local authorities following which he will be able to comment on the matter.

Kheerva falls in Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra’s assembly constituency. He had first shared the information about deaths following burial of infected corpse on social media, but later removed it.

“With profound grief, I have to say that more than 20 people have lost their lives and several are infected,” he had tweeted.

