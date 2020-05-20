Former WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on California beach

Former WWE star Shad Gaspard was found dead on a California beach early Wednesday morning, three days after he was caught in a rip tide while swimming with his son.

According to United States (US) media outlets, the police authorities were notified of the body by a passer-by, who spotted it being washed ashore on Venice Beach.

WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39. https://t.co/ngyuRpkjps — WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2020

“The deceased was identified as Shad Gaspard,” police said in its statement as his family members were notified.

The former WWE star had gone missing while swimming with his son at Venice Beach in California on May 17. In his final act, Gaspard instructed lifeguards to save his son’s life.

Gaspard’s 10-year-old son, Aryeh, was rescued and several other swimmers made it out of the water safely after they were caught in the strong currents.

The deceased was about 50 yards from shore when he was last spotted. “When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over Mr Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea,” Los Angeles police said in a statement on Monday.

According to an obituary shared by the WWE, he was best known in WWE as one-half of Cryme Tyme with JTG. The fan-favorite duo memorably joined forces with John Cena during his 2008 rivalry with JBL, and competed for the WWE Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam 2009. Shad and JTG would later square off in heated fashion after a falling out in 2010.

Before entering the squared circle, Gaspard played basketball at Georgia Perimeter College. He was also a former bodyguard for P.Diddy, Britney Spears and Mike Tyson.

Gaspard was also a multitalented individual, creating his own graphic novel and acting in several TV shows and films, including “Brothers” and “Think Like a Man Too.”

